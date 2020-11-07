#FashionInspiration: Top 5 Instagram looks of the week

12:02 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
#FashionInspiration: Top 5 Instagram looks of the week
Share

Are you ready to be inspired? 

Instagram has been flooded this week with some jaw-dropping looks from our favourites celebs.From actresses to models, some of the most influential fashionistas enjoyed gracing us with their on- and-off-duty looks; and they truly impressed us.

Saba Qamar jumped the monochrome bandwagon for her work outfits, Maya Ali getting into the festive spirit with gorgeous eastern ensembles and Zara Peerzada making most of the winter greens!

Here are the best looks that we are in love with and you will be too! 

Saba Qamar

Maya Ali

View this post on Instagram

✨????✨ @faizasaqlain @theshoaibkhan.official @episode21.events @bilalsaeedphotography

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on

Mushk Kaleem

View this post on Instagram

- Saturday night vibes ???? #MushkKaleem

A post shared by Mushk Kaleem (@mushkkaleem) on

Sadia Khan

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@sadiakhanofficial) on

Zara Peerzada

View this post on Instagram

Minty green goodness, bidding farewell to the last rays of summer. Hand embroidered silk shirt by @areeshembroiders ????

A post shared by Zara Peerzada (@zarapeerzada) on

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Maya Ali pens heartfelt note for mother
12:36 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
#FashionInspiration: Top 5 Instagram looks of the ...
12:02 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
My daughters are the most wonderful gift of Allah ...
11:19 AM | 7 Nov, 2020
Salman Ahmad shares his stance on latest Indian ...
10:52 AM | 7 Nov, 2020
Lashana Lynch responds to backlash after being ...
04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Prince Charles opens up about his personal style ...
03:23 PM | 6 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali pens heartfelt note for mother
12:36 PM | 7 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr