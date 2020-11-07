FashionInspiration: Top 5 Instagram looks of the week

Are you ready to be inspired?

Instagram has been flooded this week with some jaw-dropping looks from our favourites celebs.From actresses to models, some of the most influential fashionistas enjoyed gracing us with their on- and-off-duty looks; and they truly impressed us.

Saba Qamar jumped the monochrome bandwagon for her work outfits, Maya Ali getting into the festive spirit with gorgeous eastern ensembles and Zara Peerzada making most of the winter greens!

Here are the best looks that we are in love with and you will be too!

Saba Qamar

Maya Ali

View this post on Instagram ✨????✨ @faizasaqlain @theshoaibkhan.official @episode21.events @bilalsaeedphotography A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on Nov 6, 2020 at 6:41am PST

Mushk Kaleem

View this post on Instagram - Saturday night vibes ???? #MushkKaleem A post shared by Mushk Kaleem (@mushkkaleem) on Oct 17, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

Sadia Khan

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@sadiakhanofficial) on Nov 3, 2020 at 8:18am PST

Zara Peerzada

