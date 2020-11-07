#FashionInspiration: Top 5 Instagram looks of the week
Are you ready to be inspired?
Instagram has been flooded this week with some jaw-dropping looks from our favourites celebs.From actresses to models, some of the most influential fashionistas enjoyed gracing us with their on- and-off-duty looks; and they truly impressed us.
Saba Qamar jumped the monochrome bandwagon for her work outfits, Maya Ali getting into the festive spirit with gorgeous eastern ensembles and Zara Peerzada making most of the winter greens!
Here are the best looks that we are in love with and you will be too!
Saba Qamar
Maya Ali
✨????✨ @faizasaqlain @theshoaibkhan.official @episode21.events @bilalsaeedphotography
Mushk Kaleem
Sadia Khan
Zara Peerzada
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
