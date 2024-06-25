Priyanka Chopra's behind-the-scenes injury video goes viral

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has caused a stir on social media with her latest video, showcasing her covered in fake injuries.
The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood is currently immersed in her role as a 'Daredevil,' frequently sharing images of her bloodied and bruised face and body.
The source of these dramatic visuals is her latest project, the American film 'The Bluff,' which has kept Priyanka busy with its intense shooting schedule.
Directed by Frank E. Flowers, 'The Bluff' is a 19th-century tale where Priyanka portrays a bandit.
Throughout the action-packed shoot, Priyanka has revealed multiple instances of appearing injured. This time, she shared a video of herself getting special makeup done for an action scene.
Priyanka Chopra posted the video on Instagram, capturing memorable moments from the set of 'The Bluff.'
In the video, Priyanka is seen having fake injuries applied by an artist, and in another segment, she is joyfully playing with her daughter, Malti Marie.
While some fans were alarmed by Priyanka's appearance, others quickly reassured them that the injuries were merely for the film, calming the worries of her concerned admirers.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
