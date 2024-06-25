Priyanka Chopra's behind-the-scenes injury video goes viral

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has caused a stir on social media with her latest video, showcasing her covered in fake injuries.

The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood is currently immersed in her role as a 'Daredevil,' frequently sharing images of her bloodied and bruised face and body.

The source of these dramatic visuals is her latest project, the American film 'The Bluff,' which has kept Priyanka busy with its intense shooting schedule.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, 'The Bluff' is a 19th-century tale where Priyanka portrays a bandit.

Throughout the action-packed shoot, Priyanka has revealed multiple instances of appearing injured. This time, she shared a video of herself getting special makeup done for an action scene.

Priyanka Chopra posted the video on Instagram, capturing memorable moments from the set of 'The Bluff.'

In the video, Priyanka is seen having fake injuries applied by an artist, and in another segment, she is joyfully playing with her daughter, Malti Marie.

While some fans were alarmed by Priyanka's appearance, others quickly reassured them that the injuries were merely for the film, calming the worries of her concerned admirers.