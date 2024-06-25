FIFA honours Pakistan singer Arif Lohar

LAHORE – Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar was honoured by The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) as it shared his song on its official page.

The video shared by FIFA on the birthday of the soccer legend, Lionel Messi. It features the moments of the Messi’s side winning the world cup while.

In the background, Arif Lohar’s hit number “Aa Tenu Sair Karavan” can be heard. The video was widely shared by Lohar’s fans on social media to celebrate the moments.

A user said that FIFA also turned out to be a fan of the Pakistani folk singer while another called it a positive gesture as it would promote football in Pakistan.

The video of the song, which was released earlier this year in January, has already been seen more than 100 million times as of now.