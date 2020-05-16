Moin Akhtar is in every house, he's in every heart: Anwar Maqsood

Sheherbano Syed
06:17 PM | 16 May, 2020
Anwar Maqsood just answered some of the most asked questions by his fans and one of them made the writer super emotional.

He joined his son Bilal Maqsood on Instagram for a Q&A session and reminisced about the late Moin Akhter.

The writer talked about how Moin and him were thick as thieves for the longest of time.

 He started by talking about how much he misses the late icon and said, "Memories never leave your heart. Like a vine, it wraps itself around a tree. Moin is like that vine wrapped around my heart.”

”I wrote for him for 32 years. Great people go out of sight eventually but stay here. They say the dead have left, where have they gone when they are right here. They are in everyhouse in everyone’s hearts. Often when I write a program like Loose Talk. I end up writing Moin’s name after mine in the next line. Then I have to cut it out,” he shared.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates!

