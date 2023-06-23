Nadir Ali extends apology to Sunita Marshal

YouTuber Nadir Ali faced significant backlash in a recent podcast interview for inappropriately probing model and actor Sunita Marshall about her faith. However, Nadir took to Instagram to publicly apologize, clarifying that his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings.

He explained that his curiosity led him to ask Sunita about her potential conversion to Islam, but he emphasized that religion is a personal choice and that he respects individuals of all beliefs. He further expressed the widespread wish among 1.9 billion Muslims to see people willingly embrace Islam.

In his Instagram post, Nadir wrote, "During the podcast with Sunita, my intention was never to hurt her or anyone's feelings. It was solely out of curiosity that I inquired about her plans for converting to Islam! Religion is a personal choice, and I have respect for people of all faiths. It is my wish, as well as the wish of 1.9 billion Muslims, to witness people embracing Islam, but only through their own volition! If my words have inadvertently caused any hurt, I apologize."

Throughout the interview, Sunita faced a barrage of invasive questions, including inquiries about her faith, reasons for not converting to Islam, her children's beliefs, and the possibility of her future conversion. Despite the challenging nature of the questions, Sunita handled them with maturity and received praise for her dignified responses.

She reiterated her decision not to convert and emphasized that she feels no external pressure to do so. Sunita emphasized the significance of individuals embracing Islam based on their genuine beliefs rather than succumbing to external influences.

Sunita, who was subjected to the invasive questioning, graciously acknowledged the overwhelming support she received from her followers and expressed gratitude. She called for an end to the harassment targeted at Nadir, handling the situation with grace and composure. Marshall also urged interviewers to exercise sensitivity and refrain from prying into personal matters during future interactions.