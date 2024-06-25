Police foil attempt to accuse Christian siblings of blasphemy for revenge 

OKARA – Police in Punjab’s Okara district thwarted an attempt by a Christian youth to falsely accuse his siblings of blasphemy following a family quarrel.

The police swiftly acted, arrested the accused, and filed a case against him. He was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Irfan Sandhu, spokesperson for the District Police Officer (DPO) Okara, stated, "A Christian youth residing in the Christian Colony had an altercation at home and threatened his family that he would accuse them of blasphemy, warning that local Muslims would harm them."

The young man, under the influence of alcohol, went to the DHQ Hospital Chowk near the Christian Colony and began causing a commotion, alleging that his family had desecrated the Quran.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a team from the City A Division Police, led by Sub-Inspector Haider Ali, was patrolling on Sunday night. Haider Ali reported seeing a gathering of 6-7 people at DHQ Chowk near the Christian Colony, including the young man who had a dispute with his brother and sister.

Haider Ali noted that the youth was making a scene, saying, "I have brought the Quran, which I will burn...". After this declaration, he ran through the streets of the Christian Colony but was quickly apprehended by the police.

Irfan Sandhu mentioned that if the police had not arrested him immediately, the situation could have escalated, potentially provoking the locals. However, only five or six people had gathered when the police detained him.

During the investigation, the accused admitted in his initial statement that he knew blasphemy accusations could provoke strong reactions among Muslims. He intended for them to harm his family.

The City A Division Police registered a case against him under Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 based on Sub-Inspector Haider's report.