Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali's romantic video goes viral

Pakistani on-screen superhit duo Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali have once again captured the spotlight with their latest romantic video, which has taken social media by storm.

Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali, known for their close friendship in the Pakistani showbiz industry, are frequently seen sharing light-hearted moments together. Their camaraderie has often delighted fans.

Having first shared the screen in the popular drama "Jo Bichar Gaye" from 2021 to 2022, Maya and Wahaj are set to reunite in an upcoming drama titled "Sun Mere Dil." Fans eagerly anticipating their return were thrilled when a new video featuring the duo in romantic poses went viral on social media.

The video, shared by makeup artist Zeeshan Farooqi on Instagram, showcases Maya Ali in a stunning black gown adorned with golden designs. Wahaj Ali complements her look with a white shirt, maroon coat, black pants, and a black bow tie.

In the comment section of the video, fans are showering the pair with love and admiration for their on-screen chemistry, while critics have labeled the video as inappropriate.

Stay tuned to see more of Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali in their upcoming projects, as their captivating presence continues to win hearts.