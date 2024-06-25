Search

Pakistan

Two women teams embark on K-2 expedition from Skardu

Two all-female teams have begun their ascent of K-2, the world’s second-highest peak, from Skardu, aiming to conquer it in a historic attempt.

One team is a joint expedition from Pakistan and Italy, while the other consists of six Pakistani women climbers.

Typically, it takes a month to reach K-2's base camp from Skardu, and both teams are expected to summit the peak sometime after July 20.

Authorities have issued a total of 175 permits to climbers wishing to conquer K-2 this summer. The climbing season on K-2 starts every year in July and ends on August 15.

The Pakistani team includes Anum Azir from Lahore, Shama Baqir and Bibi Sultana from Shimshal, Afzoom from Ghulmit, and sisters Siddiqa Hanif and Amina Hanif from Ghanche.

Along with the six female climbers, their expedition also includes seven other members consisting of high-altitude porters and camp staff.

The Pakistani women climbers received a week-long training at the Sadpara Mountaineering School in early June. This expedition was organized by the Northern Areas Force Command.

The joint Pakistan-Italy team consists of four climbers from each country, led by Italy’s Agostino Da Polenza and Pakistan’s Samina Baig. The other three Pakistani members are Nadeema, Samana, and Amna Shigri.

For this expedition, the Pakistani women underwent rigorous training in the Alps of Europe and Ratu Suki village in Gilgit-Baltistan.

This collaborative expedition between the two countries is organized by EvK2CNR, an organization focused on research in mountainous regions.

