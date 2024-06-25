Man murders father for apartment with help from wife and friends in Karachi

KARACHI - In a shocking incident, a son, motivated by the desire to acquire an apartment, conspired with his wife and two friends to murder his father. The police have arrested all four suspects.

According to sources, the body of 43-year-old Syed Shahid Ali, an employee at the Sindh Secretariat, was discovered in the bathroom of his apartment in KDA Extension Phase 2, Surjani Town, on Monday night. The victim had been brutally beaten and killed with a hammer. A case (FIR No. 24/737) has been registered under sections 34 and 302 at the Surjani Town police station, and an investigation is underway.

SSP West Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti revealed that Shahid Ali was murdered on the second day of Eid-ul-Adha, and the police were informed when the stench from the apartment raised suspicion. During the investigation, the police arrested Shahid Ali's son Bilal, his daughter-in-law Mahnoor, and two of Bilal’s friends, Ahmer and Inaam. The police recovered the victim's mobile phone from Mahnoor and found the murder weapon, a hammer, along with a curtain and a sheet used to wrap the body.

SSP West further explained that Shahid Ali had divorced his wife 14 years ago, and Bilal had been living with his mother. After the divorce, Bilal's mother remarried a man named Nauman, leaving Bilal to live with friends.

Bilal, who also had two daughters, had no place to stay as his wife was living with her parents. Shahid Ali lived alone in his apartment. Bilal, driven by the desire to acquire his father's apartment, planned the murder with his wife and friends. He promised his friends a share of his father's pension in return for their help.

On Eid-ul-Adha, Bilal visited his father with his wife and invited his friends over. Following their plan, they murdered Shahid Ali and fled the scene. SSP Bugti added that Bilal was attempting to flee the city when the police apprehended him.

The incident has left the community in shock as details of the gruesome crime continue to emerge.