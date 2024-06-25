Search

‘Tax imposed’ on traffic challan payments in Punjab; details inside

06:03 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – An announced tax has been imposed on online payment of traffic chllans in Lahore and other cities of Punjab, it emerged on Tuesday. 

Reports said an amount of addition Rs15 are deducted in wake of tax when you try to pay the traffic challan through online platforms, Lahore news reported.  

For instance, if you are issued a traffic ticket of Rs500 over violation, you will have to pay Rs515 as it would appear the in the online app.  

The traffic department is yet to issue an official statement in this regard. 

Traffic tickets are writs issued by traffic police officers to road users whenever they violate traffic rules. The road users who receive these writs range from motorists, car drivers to bus drivers.

When you have committed an offense, the traffic warden or the police officer in charge will issue a traffic violation ticket to you. 

Most of the time, with these types of penalties, there will be a fixed amount that needs to be paid, and if you pay within a certain amount of time, you will pay in a single fee. If you do not pay the fine within a certain amount of time, it will be increased by as much as double the amount.

Currently, the challan rate for riding a motorcycle without helment stands at Rs2,000 while the rate for driving a motor vehicle on the wrong side of the road is also the same. 

Digital e-challan system rolled out in Lahore to bring in transparency in ticket issuance

