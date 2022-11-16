Digital e-challan system rolled out in Lahore to bring in transparency in ticket issuance

LAHORE – Lahore traffic police on Tuesday rolled out an e-challan system to replace the manual challan books for violators in the country’s second-largest metropolis.

In another technology-driven initiative, traffic police replaced the manual challan books with the aim to check discrepancies in ticket issuance.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asad Ejaz Malhi launched the modern system that was introduced in parts of the provincial capital.

آج سے مال روڈ پر میئنول چلان کی بجائے ڈیجیٹل چلان کئے جائیں گے.

ابتدائی طور پر ٹریفک سیکٹر مال ون اور مال ٹو سے آغاز کیا جارہا ہے، ڈاکٹر اسدملہی#DigitalChallan #MallRoad #Digital #Challan #TrafficRules #RoadSafety @OfficialDPRPP @drmalhi pic.twitter.com/ku7fjiTj2b — City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) November 15, 2022

E-challan book has a Payment Slip Identification (PSID) code that is linked to an online system. The violators will immediately receive a challan message from 8070.

The digital initiative was envisaged about six years back as part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System, reports suggest. The pilot project will be expanded throughout the provincial capital.

In the year 2018, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in collaboration with the City Traffic Police (CTP) introduced the e-challan system in Lahore under which e-challans were issued to addresses registered against the vehicle IDs.