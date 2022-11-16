Pakistan’s censor board to conduct full board review for final nod to trans-themed film ‘Joyland’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first feature film to win Cannes prize, Joyland, will go further scrutiny for final nod before its release in cinemas.

The movie that made headlines across the globe has not been shown in South Asian country as Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cancelled its license earlier this month.

A notification issued in this regard said the trans-themed movie contains highly objectionable material which opposes social values and moral standards.

Following the social media campaigns and celebrities’ reactions, the federal government formed a high-level committee to review the ban.

Prime Minister’s aide on social reforms Salman Sufi said a committee reviewed the ban on Joyland and has tasked Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) to conduct a full board review for final decision.

Celebrities demand release

Celebrities have come out with a strong voice, calling for an end to the ban on Joyland which is facing a major roadblock in its journey to release in its home country.

Joyland star Sarwat Gilani and musician Abdullah Siddiqui were joined by other celebrities to decry the decision. Director Saim Sadiq shared his statement on Instagram, “We — as a team — are gutted by this development but fully intend to raise our voice against this grave injustice. I am compelled to point out that this sudden U-turn by the Pakistan Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is absolutely unconstitutional and illegal.”

Actor Sania Saeed, who also stars in Joyland, says, “If it [Joyland] doesn’t release in Pakistan, there are going to be some difficulties for the Oscars submission. But what’s even more upsetting is that the entire world appreciated a Pakistani film, our film, story and people and Pakistan won’t be able to see the film, that’s sad.”

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi re-shared Sadiq’s post and wrote, “Why!!! we need to have this played in our cinemas!” with the hashtag Sadiq encouraged everyone to use for Joyland.

Jemima Goldsmith took to her Instagram stories and re-shared Sadiq’s post as well.

Sadqay Tumhare actor Adnan Malik said ban on a film that features “a love story about a trans person” in a country that recognises and gives rights to trans people, makes no sense. “There’s so much fear, confusion and hypocrisy in a decision like this,” he wrote.

TV and radio host Anoushey Ashraf also took to Instagram and wrote, “With Netflix in every household and porn watched most by Pakistanis, the decision to curb your own artists growth, popularity and hard work is downright dumb and shameful. Films tell stories beyond our imagination, they transport us into worlds unknown. And here we are banning movies while we morally digress every bloody day.” She called it shameful and extended support to Gilani.

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir tweeted that not acknowledging diverse stories reflects our “fear to acknowledge our own reality that we are a diverse society” where different beliefs, cultures, experiences and struggles exist.

Actor Nadia Jamil says "we have a habit of not appreciating our national treasures". It is time to stand up for Joyland, she said.

Actors Sajal Aly and Hira Mani also rallied behind Sadiq and extended their support to release Joyland.