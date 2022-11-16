Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab bags yet another Grammy nomination this year

In a proud moment for the Pakistani music industry, musician Arooj Aftab secured yet another Grammy nomination. The 37-year-old singer shook the internet last year by becoming not just the first Pakistani to bag a Grammy nomination but also winning the prestigious award. With her second nomination and a hopeful win, the Saans Lo singer is paving way for South Asian women to succeed in a West-dominated industry.

For starters, Aftab has been nominated for the second time in the Best Global Music Performance category this time for her song Udhero Na with Indian artist, Anoushka Shankar.

Elated, the Last Night crooner took to Instagram to announce The New York Times' list of full nominations.

Aftab was congratulated by both Indian and Pakistani artists for her massive success and sent best wishes for the singer to soar higher.

In another Instagram post, the Diya Hai singer said, “Oh my God! ‘Udhero Na’ has been nominated for a Grammy. Congratulations to me and to Anoushka Shankar, Maeve Gilchrist, and Nadje Noordhuis. Four bad*ss women come together, play a song that I wrote when I was 15 and it’s getting its flowers. So, I’m very emotional and I’m very glad and I’m really really, just, I don’t even know. I’m in this hall of a ship, we’re about to perform in about 20 minutes or so. I don’t know how I’m going to do that but this is great. So, thank you.”

For those unversed, The Grammys will take place on February 5 in Los Angeles.

On the work front, Aftab has released three albums titled Bird Under Water, Siren Islands, and Vulture Prince where the latter gained attention after former US president Barack Obama included Mohabbat on his 2021 summer favorites list.