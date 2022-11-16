High-level committee to probe Pakistan-Afghanistan cross-border attack

QUETTA – Islamabad, and Kabul have decided to form a high-level committee to probe the deadly cross-border attack, that caused causalities on both sides at Chaman's Spin Boldak.

The skirmishes started when an attacker coming from the Afghan side shot a Pakistani security force member, killing him and wounding others.

Amid the high tensions between the two sides, the Taliban-led administration expressed concern regarding the terror incident.

Reports in local media said a probe is underway while no arrests have been made so far.

Earlier, Pakistani authorities approached the Afghan government for a ceasefire in the area. Meanwhile, Bab-e-Dosti, which connects Balochistan to Kandahar, has been closed for all kinds of trade and pedestrian movement.

A flag meeting between the officials of the two countries was held during which Pakistani authorities clarified that the friendship gate will remain closed until the attackers are not handed over to them.