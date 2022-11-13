Pakistan bans first Cannes winner film 'Joyland' for containing 'objectionable material'

The first ever Pakistani film to receive awards, accolades, a 10-minute-long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and then a nomination at the Golden Globes may not be able to hit the theatres in Pakistan.

The shocking news came after a letter initiated by a Pakistani lawmaker associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami, Mushtaq Ahmed, suggested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has deemed the previously certified film ‘uncertified’.

The letter proposed by the Senator reads, “Whereas on the release of the film, written complaints were received that film contains highly objectionable material, which does not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of decency and morality as laid in Section 9 of Motion Picture Ordinance 1979.”

“It also mentioned that the ‘uncertification’ of the film applies to cinemas across Pakistan that fall under the jurisdiction of CBFC ( Central Board of Film Certification).”

The senator urged the Pakistani government to ban the release of Saim Sadiq's directorial in Pakistan because of the ‘anti-Islam’ morals it preaches.

The senator stated, “It’s a Trans love story that has already won the Queer Palm award at the Cannes Film Festival and has been lauded for the LGBT themes it explores. This is nothing short of an anti-Islamic attack on the institutions of Nikkah and marriage. The Information Ministry must immediately stop the film from releasing in Pakistan.”

Joyland was certified for release by the censor boards with minor objections and edits recommended.

Now the lead cast and many Lollywood celebrities have come forward to express their disappointment with the 'lack of freedom'.

Celebrities including Alina Khan, Rasti Farooq, Abdullah Siddiqui, Sarwat Gilani, Tooba Siddiqui and Osman Khalid Buttt took to Twitter to allege that a paid smear campaign was maligning the film, prompting a ban on it ultimately.

اطلاعات کہ @GovtofPakistan نےمتنازعہ ترین فلم#joyland کی نمائش اجازت نامہ منسوخ کردیا۔اگریہ درست ہےتوبہت اچھااقدام اوراسکی تحسین کرتےہیں۔کیا وفاقی حکومت@GovtofPakistan، منسٹری آف انفارمیشن @MoIB_Official/سنسربورڈخود اس کی تصدیق کریگی@RealMariaButt @MoIB_Official #BanJoyland — Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan (@SenatorMushtaq) November 12, 2022

الحمدللہ! @GovtofPakistan نےمتنازع فلم جوائےلینڈکوجاری کردہ نمائش کالائسنس منسوخ کردیاہے۔نوٹیفیکیشن جاری،یہ حکومت کااحسن اقدام ہے۔پاکستان اسلامی مملکت ہےیہاں کوئی قانون، کوئی اقدام،کوئی نظریہ خلافِ اسلام نہیں چل سکتا۔#BanJoyland pic.twitter.com/tib00zo6Dd — Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan (@SenatorMushtaq) November 12, 2022

There’s a paid smear campaign doing rounds against #Joyland, a film that made history for Pakistani cinema, got passed by all censor boards but now authorities are caving into pressure from some malicious people who have not even seen the film. #ReleaseJoyland @MoIB_Official — sarwat gilani (@sarwatgilani) November 12, 2022

Shameful that a Pakistani film made by 200 Pakistanis over 6 years that got standing ovations from Toronto to Cairo to Cannes is being hindered in its own country. Don’t take away this moment of pride and joy from our people! #ReleaseJoyland @MoIB_Official @GovtofPakistan — sarwat gilani (@sarwatgilani) November 12, 2022

No one’s forcing anyone to watch it! So don’t force anyone to not watch it either! Pakistani viewers are smart enough to know what they want to watch or not. Let Pakistanis decide! Don’t insult their intelligence and our hard work! #ReleaseJoyland @MoIB_Official @GovtofPakistan — sarwat gilani (@sarwatgilani) November 12, 2022

To the @MoIB_Official: Can you please confirm the authenticity of this letter (shared by a member of Senate), because if Joyland has been declared an uncertified film, I've got some questions. /cont'd. pic.twitter.com/YqnVjuGymF — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 12, 2022

The CFBC cleared Joyland for release in August. So the members of the Board had no issues with the theme/content of the film, correct? The film is set to release on the 18th, which makes point 2 not just severely misleading but factually incorrect. /cont'd. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 12, 2022

As a nation that has celebrated Joyland's many milestones and achievements, it is incredibly disheartening to see you cave under the pressure of 'written complaints' (by..who, exactly? Where and how have these people seen the film?) /cont'd. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 12, 2022

It's baffling to me that even after Joyland made history at Cannes, after all the international critical acclaim it has received, after Pakistan itself submitted the film for Best International Feature at the Oscars, it is somehow (a week before release) unfit for our audiences? — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 12, 2022

There are testimonies by people who've ???????????????????????????????? seen the film at Cannes, at TIFF (not those judging by hearsay/bias), who claim there's absolutely nothing objectionable about Joyland. We've seen the same happen with Verna, with Maalik, with Zindagi Tamasha... /cont'd. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 12, 2022

Can our cinema please, for once, not be held hostage by what seems to be an entirely arbitrary Ordinance? There seems to be no issue with hyperviolence, regressive themes, adult jokes and content, overt sexualisation onscreen...but trans representation is where we draw the line? — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 12, 2022

If the themes of Joyland (and this is a hypothesis - I haven't seen the film) are too sensitive/mature for general audiences, then give it an appropriate rating. There's precedent. But don't deprive us of watching the film.#ReleaseJoyland — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 12, 2022

For the unversed, Joyland won the Cannes “Queer Palm” prize for the best feminist-themed movie as well as the Jury Prize in the “Un Certain Regard” competition. The lead cast features Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Salmaan Peerzada, Sania Saeed, and Sohail Sameer.

The director of the film, Saim Sadiq, was elated that his production would be watched by his own people in his own country.