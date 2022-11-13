Pakistan’s Asim Khan reaches final of Asian Pacific MMA Championship 2022
05:36 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pakistan’s Asim Khan has qualified for the final of the Asian Pacific Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Championship 2022 being held in Thailand.
Asim Khan defeated the Thailand fighter in the semi-final. He will be in action today for the title.
Earlier, Asim Khan defeated India’s Hevish Reddy in the first round.
Asim Khan will face Kazakhstan’s Musab Yernaz in the final, in 61kg category.
The Mixed Martial Arts Championship 2022 will continue till November 13 in Pattaya, Thailand.
