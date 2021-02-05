Pakistani MMA fighter stuns Indian opponent in 56 seconds (VIDEO)

Pakistani Mixed Martial Art fighter Ahmed Mujtaba made his country immensely proud after he knocked out Indian opponent Rahul Raju in fight’s opening minute of the first round.

The Pakistani star made unforgettable lightweight debut at ONE: UNBREAKABLE III, which aired from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Mujtaba, who is also known as “Wolverine”, started inching forward in the orthodox stance aas the opening bell rang.

He in a quick move whipped a low kick at the lead leg of his opponent “The Kerala Krusher”. As the 56-second long fight moved ahead, Raju attempted to serve a blow but it was wisely blocked by Pakistani player.

Mujtaba, however, managed to hit him a final punch as the rival fell backward, handing knockout victory to the “Wolverine”

It is Mujtaba’s third win on the global stage, elevating his overall record to 10-2.

With the victory, “Wolverine” also earned a slice of redemption for his home nation.