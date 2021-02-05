Bulgarian climber dies during K2 expedition in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – A Bulgarian mountaineer died after fell off his safety rope during an expedition on K2 in Pakistan, said his team on Friday.
Seven Summit Treks — a trekking company leading the expedition — said Atanas Skatov fell when he was trying to descend to basecamp 3 of the world’s second highest peak.
"[It] seems some errors occurred and he fell down. We had fixed the mountain with new ropes" which were not broken, the trekking company said in a statement.
Pakistan has expressed heartfelt condolence on the death of the climber.
Foreign Office spokesperson in a tweet said, “Our heartfelt condolences to the Govt. of #Bulgaria & the family and friends of Atlantas Georgie Skatov, who died today during #K2 expedition. Admiring his courage, our thoughts and prayers are with his family”.
Skatov is the second climber to die on K2's slopes this season in weeks after a Spanish mountaineer fell to his death last month.
Pakistan Army has found his body and shifted to Skardu through helicopter.
Skatov's death comes just weeks after a team of Nepali climbers made history by summiting K2 for the first time in winter season.
