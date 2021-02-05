Bulgarian climber dies during K2 expedition in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A Bulgarian mountaineer died after fell off his safety rope during an expedition on K2 in Pakistan, said his team on Friday.

Seven Summit Treks — a trekking company leading the expedition — said Atanas Skatov fell when he was trying to descend to basecamp 3 of the world’s second highest peak.

The Bulgarian Atanas Skatov died after suffering a significant fall when he descended to Camp 3 K2, after a night with very bad weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/tnqFkf066C — Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) February 5, 2021

"[It] seems some errors occurred and he fell down. We had fixed the mountain with new ropes" which were not broken, the trekking company said in a statement.

Pakistan has expressed heartfelt condolence on the death of the climber.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a tweet said, “Our heartfelt condolences to the Govt. of #Bulgaria & the family and friends of Atlantas Georgie Skatov, who died today during #K2 expedition. Admiring his courage, our thoughts and prayers are with his family”.

Our heartfelt condolences to the Govt. of #Bulgaria & the family and friends of Atlantas Georgie Skatov, who died today during #K2 expedition. Admiring his courage, our thoughts and prayers are with his family.@MFABulgaria @EZaharievaMFA pic.twitter.com/KDf7joAN4p — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 5, 2021

Skatov is the second climber to die on K2's slopes this season in weeks after a Spanish mountaineer fell to his death last month.

Pakistan Army has found his body and shifted to Skardu through helicopter.

Skatov's death comes just weeks after a team of Nepali climbers made history by summiting K2 for the first time in winter season.