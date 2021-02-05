Bulgarian climber dies during K2 expedition in Pakistan

09:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Bulgarian climber dies during K2 expedition in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – A Bulgarian mountaineer died after fell off his safety rope during an expedition on K2 in Pakistan, said his team on Friday.

Seven Summit Treks — a trekking company leading the expedition — said Atanas Skatov fell when he was trying to descend to basecamp 3 of the world’s second highest peak.  

"[It] seems some errors occurred and he fell down. We had fixed the mountain with new ropes" which were not broken, the trekking company said in a statement.

Pakistan has expressed heartfelt condolence on the death of the climber.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a tweet said, “Our heartfelt condolences to the Govt. of #Bulgaria & the family and friends of Atlantas Georgie Skatov, who died today during #K2 expedition. Admiring his courage, our thoughts and prayers are with his family”.

Skatov is the second climber to die on K2's slopes this season in weeks after a Spanish mountaineer fell to his death last month.

Pakistan Army has found his body and shifted to Skardu through helicopter.  

Skatov's death comes just weeks after a team of Nepali climbers made history by summiting K2 for the first time in winter season.

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and son embark ... 04:58 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

SKARDU – Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his son Sajid are all set to ascend K2, the second ...

More From This Category
Pakistani MMA fighter stuns Indian opponent in 56 ...
08:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and son embark ...
04:58 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
PAKvSA – Proteas score 106/4 against Pakistan ...
07:34 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36
02:46 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Where's this scenic natural cricket ground ...
01:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
NCOC allows limited spectators to attend PSL 2021 ...
03:30 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neha Dhupia recalls fat shaming incidents after she gained 25 kilos
06:27 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr