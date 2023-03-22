Babar Azam retains top spot in the ICC’s ODI batting rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued to rule the ODI batting rankings, but he dropped by one spot in Test rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.
South African players are the major gainers in the rankings as Heinrich Klaasen rose 13 spots to 30th after he hit a brilliant century in the Proteas' impressive victory over the West Indies in the third and final match of the series in Potchefstroom, while Temba Bavuma improves 17 places to 33rd following his big knock in the second game in East London.
On the bowling side, India pacer Mohammed Siraj copped the brunt of the attack by Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head during the second match of his side's ODI series with Australia and as a result has lost his place at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers.
Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood - who is absent from the ongoing series in India - re-claims pole position ahead of New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult, with Siraj dropping into a tie for third with in-form quick Mitchell Starc.
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph jumps to a career-high rating and 11th place on the ODI bowling rankings following a strong series against South Africa, while teammate Akeal Hosein (up four spots to 20th) is another big mover.
In the Test rankings, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne holds on to the top spot for Test batters while New Zealand’s veteran batter Kane Williamson jumped to second place.
Williamson improved a total of 51 rating points on the weekly update to have a total of 883 points and sit just 32 points behind Labuschagne in the lead as the 32-year-old looks to re-claim the No.1 ranking mantle he held after New Zealand’s triumph in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.
“It means Steve Smith (third), Joe Root (fourth), Babar Azam (fifth) and Travis Head (sixth) all drop one place, while Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (10th) takes the spot of India captain Rohit Sharma inside the top 10 after he scored three half-centuries in the series against New Zealand,” reads ICC blog.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.75
|757.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.59
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.58
|928.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.1
|306.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
