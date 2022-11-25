Wasim Akram reveals how Imran Khan left him deserted on an island

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has shared some of the funniest most memorable times from the early days of his career and a hilarious rendezvous with the then captain Imran Khan.

The Sultan of Swing, during an interview, revealed that his former skipper Khan left him on a deserted island in South America. Akram also said that Imran Khan was a tough captain yet he had a lot of bittersweet memories with him.

In response to how it felt circuiting with Khan, the left-hand bowler retold a story of the awkward yet hilarious situation Khan got them into. Akram suggested, "Imran Khan said 'Let's go to a nightclub in his husky voice.' I was like, 'I'm ready, captain', then we went to a club where he ordered a pint of milk, which was weird. I was also surprised to see so many girls wanting to shake hands with him."

Akram continued that from there, a friend of Khan took them to an island in South America in her private plane which was a 45-minute flight. The pair of friends went home to 'gossip' while they were left alone.

In a fit of laughter, Akram said, "I was standing in the middle of an island, unable to even go back to the hotel."

For those unversed, Akram was one of the most important players of Imran Khan's squad in the 1992 World Cup.