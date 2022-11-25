Imran Khan reveals details of his chopper's emergency landing

Web Desk
10:45 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan reveals details of his chopper's emergency landing
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan suspected that someone might have tried to tamper with his helicopter as it had to make an emergency landing during a visit to flood-hit areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in October this year.

The former prime minister claimed it in a latest interview ahead of his party’s rally against the government in Rawalpindi.

On October 8 this year, a helicopter with Khan onboard made an emergency landing near Adiala village when it developed a technical fault while enroute to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan.

Explaining the episode, the PTI chief revealed the pilot told him that the chopper was dropping from its altitude.

"They also told me that someone had tried to damage the fuel system," Khan said as he took it as an attempt on his life.

Talking about the recent gun attack on him during PTI's long march near Wazirabad, Khan said he “thanked the Almighty I was saved”.

“I knew my life would be in danger when I came into politics [26 years ago]. I conquered my fear of dying,” he told the interviewer.

“[My wife] saw me [wave to the crowd] when she turned on the TV. So she thought I was fine. She didn’t realise I had three bullets in my leg.”

Responding to a question about his key demand for fresh elections in the country, he said elections will happen, adding: “The more they [government] delay the more they will suffer on the election day."

Helicopter with Imran Khan onboard makes ... 07:10 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

PESHAWAR - A helicopter with PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing in Khyber ...

More From This Category
Lt Generals Azhar Abbas, Faiz Hameed ...
11:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Where did Gen Asim Munir memorise the Holy Quran?
09:10 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad notified as ...
08:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Gen Nadeem Raza bids farewell to Joint Staff ...
07:21 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Two FBR officers suspended over leak of Gen ...
06:12 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Monetary policy: State Bank of Pakistan raises ...
05:18 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humaima Malick pays special tribute to Anjuman Shaheen at LUX Style Awards (VIDEO)
10:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr