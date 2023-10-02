Pakistan beat West Indies to become champion of Over 40 Global Cricket Cup

KARACHI – Pakistan defeated West Indies by 152 runs to win the final of the Over 40 Global Cricket Cup today.

West Indies were given a target of 329 but they collapsed at 176 runs. Pakistan's veteran cricketer Abdul Qadir dismissed 6 players.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq played an innings of 106 runs off 93 balls with the help of six fours and seven sixes while Hasan Raza scored 68 runs and Abdul Razzaq scored 38 runs.

The final of the Over 40 Global Cricket Cup was played at the National Stadium in Karachi.