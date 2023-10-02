Mathira paints the town red in latest New York trip

The bold and beautiful Mathira has swept the internet off its feet once again!

Known for her unfiltered personality and daring sartorial choices, the Main Hoon Shahid Afridi star treated her Instagram fandom again with pictures from a New York City escapade.

In a series of pictures and videos shared by the social media star on Instagram, Mathira can be seen donning a body-hugging dress paired with a Louis Vuitton scarf and bag, as she poses for the camera. Mathira looked cozy in a luxury eatery in Tao.

In another set of photos, Mathira kept it causal with biker shorts and a graphic loose t-shirt as she blessed Madison Avenue with her presence.

Stunning as ever, her captivating beauty left her fans spellbound. Her sense of style was widely praised for effortlessly imbuing grace and elegance into every look she embodies.

Swooned by her charm and persona, social media users left love-filled comments for Mathira under her posts.

On the professional front, Mathira has starred in a number of item songs for different films, including Main Hoon Shahid Afridi, Young Malang, Raasta and acted in Sirf Tum Hi To Ho. On small screen, Mathira hosted The Insta Show and Desi Rapper. She also appeared in a number of music videos.