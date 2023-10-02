Babar Azam's father responds to accusations of favouritism against his son

The captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, was accused of favouritism in the World Cup 2023 team selection by a fan on social media and Azam Siddique, the captain's father, responded to it very aggressively.

Pakistani cricket fans were disappointed after Naseem Shah's shoulder injury in the Asia Cup match against India that prevented him from becoming part of the 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 being played in India. As his replacement, Hassan Ali was selected.

Social media users frequently shared a picture from the comments section of an Instagram post.

In response to such posts, Siddique asked, "What do you want other than friendship in the team? Do you wish to form a team or have your teammates swear on Holy Quran?

Siddique continued by saying that the fan should be ashamed because the Pakistan Cricket Board, not Babar Azam, selected the team.