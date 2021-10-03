National T20 Cup: Northern beat KP by 14 runs
04:25 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup: Northern beat KP by 14 runs
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 14 runs to win the 17th match of the National T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Northern posted 181 runs on the board thanks to good batting display by Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan who scored 51 and 46 runs, respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets for conceding 30 runs. 

In reply, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could only manage to score 167 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed remained the top scorer with 58 runs. Harif Rauf grabbed three important wickets. 

