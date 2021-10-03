53rd World Military Shooting Championship starts in Lahore
Web Desk
05:10 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
53rd World Military Shooting Championship starts in Lahore
Share

The Opening ceremony of 53rd World Military Shooting Championship (Shotgun) 2021 was held at Lahore under the auspices of International Military Sports Council.

According to Inter Services Public Relations press release, the International Military Sports Council international shooting championship is being organised at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery of Pakistan Army for the second time.

Over 50 participants including 41 international shooters from Russia, France, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Kenya are participating in the event with motto FRIENDSHIP THROUGH SPORTS.

Moreover, the officials from Guinea, Iran and Nepal were also present.

The contest will continue till October 9, 2021 featuring various shot gun shooting events including trap and skeet shooting for both men and women.

More From This Category
Is PM Imran’s name included in Pandora Papers? ...
03:34 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
Sindh mulls lowering MDCAT passing marks amid ...
02:11 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
PM Imran, Tajik president discuss Afghanistan ...
12:49 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent ...
12:11 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
‘Naseem-Al-Bahr 13’ – Pakistan Navy kicks ...
11:51 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
Sindh announces to name Karachi’s ...
10:36 AM | 3 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi blessed with baby boy
03:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr