Will raise salaries of govt employees in next budget, says PTI minister
Share
ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has assured that salaries of government employees will be increased in the next budget.
Chairing a meeting of All Government Employees Grand Alliance in Islamabad regarding raise in salary and perks, he said that the government fully believes in the welfare of employees for which all facilities will be provided.
The meeting comes after a group of government employees to stage a protest in Islamabad for salary raise on February 10.
We have big hearts and will take special care of government employees in the upcoming budget, the minister said, adding that disparity in salaries will be addressed and recommendations of pay and pension commission will soon be finalized.
He said the government has formed pay and pension commission for the welfare of government employees.
The meeting discussed various proposals regarding enhancement of salaries and perks, while final decision will be taken in consultation with the finance team which is likely to meet next week.
Peshawar University denies full salary to ... 01:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
PESHAWAR – The University of Peshawar, one of the oldest and prestigious institutions of higher education in ...
- Here is 8-step procedure for coronavirus vaccination in Pakistan10:52 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Will raise salaries of govt employees in next budget, says PTI ...10:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Ali Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to scale K2 in winters10:04 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Bulgarian climber dies during K2 expedition in Pakistan09:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani MMA fighter stuns Indian opponent in 56 seconds (VIDEO)08:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Mawra Hocane's clicks with Ameer Gilani and his family spark curiosity05:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Gauahar Khan slams Indian celebs, targeting their silence on farmers' ...03:48 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- 'Pathan' gears up for stunt on Burj Khalifa03:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021