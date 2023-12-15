Elections 2024: SC hears ECP petition against LHC verdict

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday challenged a Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict that suspended a notification by the electoral watchdog regarding the appointment of returning officers (RO) and district returning officers (DROs) from the bureaucracy, a decision that sparked fears of delay in general elections.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is hearing the petition.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa held a meeting to discuss the possible repercussions of the LHC ruling.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Tariq Masood was also present in the huddle. The ECP chief briefed them about the high court’s verdict.

The three senior judges are currently present in the apex court as they would take a decision regarding formation of the bench once the petition is filed by the ECP.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), PML-N, IPP, BAP and other political parties have also decided to become a party in the case as they are of the view that elections, which are set to take place on Feb 8, 2024, must be held as per schedule.

On Wednesday night, the LHC ruled against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notification to hold general elections in Punjab with involvement from the bureaucracy.

LHC Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the plea and ruled in favour of a petition filed by PTI against the appointment of returning officers from bureaucracy for upcoming elections.

The court, in its comprehensive order, pointed out several issues in the electoral watchdog’s decision. Justice Najafi also suggested the formation of a larger bench on the petition against holding the elections in Punjab by the executive and sent the file to the LHC chief justice.

Following the order, the ECP stopped a three-day training session for Ros, raising fears about possible delay in the polls.