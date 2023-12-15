Search

PakistanTop News

Elections 2024: SC hears ECP petition against LHC verdict

06:49 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
Elections 2024: SC hears ECP petition against LHC verdict
Source: A screengrab from YouTube video

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday challenged a Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict that suspended a notification by the electoral watchdog regarding the appointment of returning officers (RO) and district returning officers (DROs) from the bureaucracy, a decision that sparked fears of delay in general elections. 

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is hearing the petition.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa held a meeting to discuss the possible repercussions of the LHC ruling. 

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Tariq Masood was also present in the huddle. The ECP chief briefed them about the high court’s verdict. 

The three senior judges are currently present in the apex court as they would take a decision regarding formation of the bench once the petition is filed by the ECP. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), PML-N, IPP, BAP and other political parties have also decided to become a party in the case as they are of the view that elections, which are set to take place on Feb 8, 2024, must be held as per schedule.

On Wednesday night, the LHC ruled against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notification to hold general elections in Punjab with involvement from the bureaucracy.

LHC Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the plea and ruled in favour of a petition filed by PTI against the appointment of returning officers from bureaucracy for upcoming elections.

The court, in its comprehensive order, pointed out several issues in the electoral watchdog’s decision. Justice Najafi also suggested the formation of a larger bench on the petition against holding the elections in Punjab by the executive and sent the file to the LHC chief justice.

Following the order, the ECP stopped a three-day training session for Ros, raising fears about possible delay in the polls. 

LHC strikes down ECP's notification to recruit Returning Officers from bureaucracy for elections 2024

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:57 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

LHC bans media from interviewing under-custody accused

04:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Petition filed in SC to make Gen Bajwa, Faiz Hameed parties in ...

03:02 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from outside LHC

12:42 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in interbank

10:05 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

LHC strikes down ECP's notification to recruit Returning Officers ...

11:13 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

PSL 9 schedule changed due to general elections in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

06:57 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

OPPO launches A58 smartphone in Pakistan

Horoscope

09:30 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 5, 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 15 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 286.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.92 762.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.33 36.68
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.86 929.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.8 175.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 323.93 326.43
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases; Check latest rates here - 15 Dec 2023

The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 December 2023

On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Karachi PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Islamabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Peshawar PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Quetta PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sialkot PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Attock PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujranwala PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Jehlum PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Multan PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Bahawalpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujrat PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nawabshah PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Chakwal PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Hyderabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nowshehra PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sargodha PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Faisalabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Mirpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: