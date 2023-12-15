U19 Asia Cup 2023: UAE upset Pakistan; Bangladesh beat India in the Semis

After defeating South Asian heavyweights Pakistan and the reigning champions India in their respective semifinal matches, Bangladesh and the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will square off in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 final.

At the ICC Academy, Pakistan was defeated by the UAE by eleven runs.

In 47.5 overs, Pakistan held the Emirates team to 193 runs. Aayan Afzal Khan scored a half-century to take the lead.

He amassed seven boundaries in his 57-ball 55, a captain's knock. Aryansh Sharma, the opener, contributed with his 46 off 70 balls and six boundaries.

Ethan D'Souza produced a respectable 37 from 63 balls, smashing two fours and a six.

With his 4-44 in 9.5 overs, Ubaid Shah—the younger brother of renowned Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah—was the best bowler for Pakistan. Arafat Minhas and Ali Asfand both claimed two wickets.

Pakistan's batting performance was awful as they were bowled out for 182 while chasing a goal of 194 runs. Said Baig, the captain, made a fifty.

He made four boundaries and a six.

Azan Awais added a 41-run contribution in 71 balls while hitting five fours. Pakistan could not make it to the final despite Ali Asfand's valiant 27-run innings, which kept them in the hunt.

Bangladesh defeats India

In the second semifinal, Bangladesh defeated the reigning champions, India, by four wickets to go to the final.

Bangladesh chased the target of 189 runs in 42.5 overs, losing six wickets in the process.

With his 94 off 90 balls, Ariful Islam was the standout performance. There were four sixes and nine fours in his inning.