U19 Asia Cup 2023: UAE upset Pakistan; Bangladesh beat India in the Semis

After defeating South Asian heavyweights Pakistan and the reigning champions India in their respective semifinal matches, Bangladesh and the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will square off in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 final.
At the ICC Academy, Pakistan was defeated by the UAE by eleven runs.
In 47.5 overs, Pakistan held the Emirates team to 193 runs. Aayan Afzal Khan scored a half-century to take the lead.
He amassed seven boundaries in his 57-ball 55, a captain's knock. Aryansh Sharma, the opener, contributed with his 46 off 70 balls and six boundaries.
Ethan D'Souza produced a respectable 37 from 63 balls, smashing two fours and a six.
With his 4-44 in 9.5 overs, Ubaid Shah—the younger brother of renowned Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah—was the best bowler for Pakistan. Arafat Minhas and Ali Asfand both claimed two wickets.
Pakistan's batting performance was awful as they were bowled out for 182 while chasing a goal of 194 runs. Said Baig, the captain, made a fifty.
He made four boundaries and a six.
Azan Awais added a 41-run contribution in 71 balls while hitting five fours. Pakistan could not make it to the final despite Ali Asfand's valiant 27-run innings, which kept them in the hunt.
In the second semifinal, Bangladesh defeated the reigning champions, India, by four wickets to go to the final.
Bangladesh chased the target of 189 runs in 42.5 overs, losing six wickets in the process.
With his 94 off 90 balls, Ariful Islam was the standout performance. There were four sixes and nine fours in his inning.
Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.92
|762.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.33
|36.68
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.86
|929.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.8
|175.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.93
|326.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.
On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.