'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack

Tamayo Perry, known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, tragically passed away at the age of 49 due to a shark attack.

According to Western media sources, the incident occurred on Sunday, June 23, while Perry was surfing off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Perry, who also served as a City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, was fatally injured near Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

Authorities received calls about the incident just before 1 p.m. local time. Responders used a jet ski to reach Perry and brought him to shore, where Honolulu EMS personnel assisted and pronounced him dead.

Perry’s career included notable appearances in Hollywood hit films, such as his role in the 2011 installment of Pirates of the Caribbean and his performance in the 2002 movie Blue Crush.