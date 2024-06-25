Search

Babar Azam returns Pakistan from US after T20 World Cup debacle

05:07 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
Babar Azam returns Pakistan from US after T20 World Cup debacle
LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam returned Pakistan after his extending in the USA following his side’s early elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024.

He landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, around 10 days after the T20 World Cup debacle. 

Babar Azam is expected to meet the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the coming days where team’s overall performance would be discussed.

After Pakistan was knocked out of the world cup in early stages, some team players returned home a week ago, while Babar, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan and Mohammad Amir extended their stay in the US. 

Pakistan team has been facing criticism from fans and former cricketers for poor performance in the mega cricket event as it was defeated by the emerging team of the USA. 

Earlier this month, Haris Rauf was slammed by a fan on a road in the USA and situation aggravated to the point they nearly came to blows. 

