Babar Azam returns Pakistan from US after T20 World Cup debacle

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam returned Pakistan after his extending in the USA following his side’s early elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024.
He landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, around 10 days after the T20 World Cup debacle.
Babar Azam is expected to meet the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the coming days where team’s overall performance would be discussed.
After Pakistan was knocked out of the world cup in early stages, some team players returned home a week ago, while Babar, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan and Mohammad Amir extended their stay in the US.
Pakistan team has been facing criticism from fans and former cricketers for poor performance in the mega cricket event as it was defeated by the emerging team of the USA.
Earlier this month, Haris Rauf was slammed by a fan on a road in the USA and situation aggravated to the point they nearly came to blows.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
