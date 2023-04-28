PAKvNZ: Naseem Shah sets a new world record

RAWALPINDI - After playing in his first six ODI games, Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah broke the all-time record for most wickets.

Naseem has now amassed 20 wickets in six ODIs after taking two wickets against New Zealand on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Matt Henry of New Zealand previously held the record, taking 19 wickets in six games.

Pakistan was given a target of 289 runs by New Zealand, and Shah produced outstanding figures of 2-29 in 10 overs.

A previous five-match Twenty20 series between the Black Caps and the hosts ended with a 2-2 tie despite the absence of eight players, including captain Kane Williamson, due to the ongoing Indian Premier League.