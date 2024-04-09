Pakistan announces women's squad for home series against West Indies

The selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the women's squad for the home series against West Indies.
The Pakistan-West Indies cricket series consists of three one day international and five T20 matches. In the new Pakistan women's cricket team, five players have returned to the team.
The Pakistan women's squad for the West Indies series consists of 16 players. Pakistani player Ghulam Fatima, who was injured in a road accident in Karachi some time ago, has been given rest. Bisma Maroof's return to the team has been linked to her fitness.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
