Pakistan announces women's squad for home series against West Indies

The selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the women's squad for the home series against West Indies.

The Pakistan-West Indies cricket series consists of three one day international and five T20 matches. In the new Pakistan women's cricket team, five players have returned to the team.

The Pakistan women's squad for the West Indies series consists of 16 players. Pakistani player Ghulam Fatima, who was injured in a road accident in Karachi some time ago, has been given rest. Bisma Maroof's return to the team has been linked to her fitness.