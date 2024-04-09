Military leadership greets nation on Eid!

The leadership of the Pakistan Army, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the services chiefs, extended their heartfelt wishes to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the Eid ul Fitr 2024.

A joint message shared by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says, "For a soldier, the true essence of Eid lies in the pride of serving on the frontlines, safeguarding our nation, away from loved ones and the festivities of Eid. May the blessings of Allah shower upon our beloved homeland, ushering in peace and prosperity. Ameen."

The message further says, "On this auspicious occasion, let us reflect upon the unwavering courage of our national heroes, serving as a beacon of inspiration for both the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the entire nation. We remain eternally grateful to these brave souls and their families for their sacrifices. Let us pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan, who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, ensuring its safety and sovereignty."

Pakistan, like most countries of the Muslim world, is celebrating Eid ul Fitr 2024 on Wednesday, April 10.