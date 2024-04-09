Military leadership greets nation on Eid!

The leadership of the Pakistan Army, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the services chiefs, extended their heartfelt wishes to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the Eid ul Fitr 2024.
A joint message shared by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says, "For a soldier, the true essence of Eid lies in the pride of serving on the frontlines, safeguarding our nation, away from loved ones and the festivities of Eid. May the blessings of Allah shower upon our beloved homeland, ushering in peace and prosperity. Ameen."
The message further says, "On this auspicious occasion, let us reflect upon the unwavering courage of our national heroes, serving as a beacon of inspiration for both the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the entire nation. We remain eternally grateful to these brave souls and their families for their sacrifices. Let us pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan, who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, ensuring its safety and sovereignty."
Pakistan, like most countries of the Muslim world, is celebrating Eid ul Fitr 2024 on Wednesday, April 10.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
