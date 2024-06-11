Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passes away hours after IND vs PAK match

NEW YORK - Mumbai Cricket Association President, Amol Kale, tragically passed away from a heart attack just hours after attending the riveting IND vs PAK match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The sudden demise of Kale, aged 47, has stunned the cricket fraternity, leaving many in disbelief.

Kale, an avid cricket enthusiast and active social media user, was present at the stadium to witness the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan. Following India's thrilling victory by a margin of 6 runs, Kale succumbed to a cardiac arrest, leaving behind a void in the cricketing community.

The news of his untimely demise has reverberated throughout India's cricket circles, prompting an outpouring of condolences from various quarters, including media personalities and fellow cricket administrators. Kale's presence at the match alongside Mumbai Cricket Board Secretary Ajinkya Naik and other board officials highlights the deep connection he had with the sport and the association he served with dedication.