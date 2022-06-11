Mahira Khan’s new dance video goes viral

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has won the hearts of her fans with stunning dance moves she flaunted with her co-star Bilal Ashraf during the shoot of a telefilm.

In the viral video, the Humsafar star can be seen shaking leg with Bilal Ashraf during the shoot of telefilm “Aik Hai Nigar”. Both the actors look beautiful with their dance moves.

Pakistani telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' has won in the category of Best Asian Film at the prestigious Septimius Awards.

Mahira Khan performed the role of Pakistan’s first woman Lieutenant-General Nigar Johar in the film.

