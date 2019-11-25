Yasir Hussain throws lady love Iqra Aziz a birthday party!

KARACHI - Pakistani super-talented star Iqra Aziz has turned 22 and this birthday is a lot more special to her. The actress had a mid-night birthday bash with her love Yasir Hussain on her big day.

Yasir has thrown the mid-night birthday party for the actress where actors Kubra Khan, Wajahat Rauf, and Asad Siddiqui were also present.

Yasir bought a unicorn cake to celebrate his lady love’s birthday . The actor also shared the sweet news with his fans along with a picture of himself with Iqra where the duo seemed enjoying the bash.

Yasir Hussian wore a white shirt and blue jeans while Iqra Aziz a white cotton kurta shalwar on her big day. On his Instagram account, Yasir Hussain posted, ‘Happy birthday my Love.’

Recently, the couple’s social media posts suggested they are soon to get married as the Suno Chanda actress dropped the hint saying: “Counting days till we become official.”

Earlier, Yasir also hinted about their marriage in an interview when he was asked about his plans in 2020.

Belated Happy Birthday to the gorgeous star from team Daily Pakistan Global.