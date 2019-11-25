Eman Suleman to join wedding club soon
KARACHI - Pakistani actress cum model Emaan Suleman , the bold and beautiful has a huge number of fan following on her social media accounts and she is also highly being admired for her looks by the audience.
Suleman’s announcement for getting married soon is one of the most vivid posts, you will go through Instagram these days.
As, recently in an elaborated post, Eman had revealed that “So yes, Jamil and I are getting married. Looking forward to our time together. Until death or divorce do us part.” “I want you to know that I am marrying my non-platonic friend of three months (full GF BF nonsense). Some people get married for themselves, because either they fall in love or because they’re lonely or maybe because of family or to have kids, I’m marrying because I just want to make haraam halaal to please my Rabb. And since moving in together isn’t an option in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Eman wrote.
View this post on Instagram
2 ganjus. I wanted to wait till after shaadi to make the announcement of our shaadi but since the news isn’t already out there and I‘m coveting some public attention, because that’s just the kind of person I am, I want you to know that I am marrying my non platonic friend of 3 months (full GF BF nonsense). Allah reham karay hum dono per. Some people get married for themselves, because either they fall in love or because they’re lonely or maybe because of family pressure or to procreate, I’m getting married because I just want to make haraam halaal to please my rabb and my parents!! It’s the truth; our parents were like, tameez se shaadi karo tum dono, this isn’t amreeka. nejakwkamlqhduwjajsnqjjAbcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz and since moving in together isn’t an option in the Islamic republic of Pakistan, I gotta do what I gotta do, Shaadi. God I really thought my shaadi announcement would be better than a plagiarised essay. I really tried to refrain myself but I couldn’t. I never can. Dheiskskqlqlqlqlsnbdbdehei. Why am I like this??? Anyhow, so yah, Jamil and I are getting married. Looking forward to our time together. Until death or divorce do us part. Pray for us. Thank you. Is this a joke? Maybe. Great guy, 100/100 would recommend. 24 minutes later: Okay I’m a little ashamed of this.
In the past, Eman has been seen in pictures with Syed Jamil Haider Rizvi on his Instagram. Eman 's wedding announcement on Instagram got flooded with congratulation wishes by social media users including fellow celebrities including supermodel Mehreen Syed, Zara Peerzada, Ali Gul Pir.
Here, wishing a blessed life ahead to the soon to be married couple.
What do you think about Eman Suleman’s way of revealing her wedding news? Let us know in the comments below!
