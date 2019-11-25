Women on Wheels campaign lands in Karachi

KARACHI - The Women on Wheels (WoW) campaign is officially being launched in Karachi on Sunday (yesterday). The program, which empowers women by improving their access to mobility, provides subsidized motorbikes for women , as well as training and road safety lessons and networking opportunities.

Women On Wheels is a project of the Salman Sufi Foundation and the team behind the successful implementation of the WoW campaign in Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad is now expanding the initiative to Karachi in a private capacity, with support from the Sindh government, Japan, UN Development Program, UN Women , FINCA and Careem.

According to UN Women , Pakistan ten thousand women and girls of Sindh will be trained to ride motorbikes and take charge of their lives through WoW program.

The WoW campaign in Punjab achieved training of 5,000 women in five districts of the province by its end. As many as 700 women were also provided subsidized motorcycles under the initiative .

“We believe in a Pakistan where women are able to realize their full potential without stigma or persecution. I proudly welcome WomenOnWheels launch in Sindh today at Frere Hall Karachi . 7,500 women have registered themselves so far,” PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari twitted on Sunday.