The Best is About the Get Even Better, Are You Ready for It?

LAHORE - Technology is becoming better, smarter and more affordable over time. Innovative features that were once synonymous with flagship devices are trickling down in mid-range and entry-level smartphones.

Lately, the midrange segment is burgeoning with a plethora of options giving people the chance to get the very best. Take, for example, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 – a solid bestseller that captured the hearts and minds of consumers all over Pakistan. With its delicate design, outstanding display, long battery life, and impressive camera – it is a smartphone that amalgamated all the best flagship features into one.

With the year coming to a close, Huawei is poised to make the best even better with a smartphone that will surely take the HUAWEI Y Series to a new high. While the anticipation builds up, here’s everything you need to look forward to.

Bigger and Better Brought By a 6.59-Inch FHD+ Ultra FullView Display

Our eyes are constantly glued to our smartphone screens and if the experience isn’t truly notch-less and immersive, then one can’t really enjoy their smartphone experience. With the HUAWEI Y9s, a 6.59” FHD+ Ultra FullView Display gives you a fuller, notch-less, edge-to-edge vibrant experience. It offers the most pixels-per-inch with 391 PPI that brings out true colours and sharp graphics.

Real Camera Performance with A 48MP Triple AI Camera

A good camera is generally the most significant aspect of a smartphone. With everyone trying to look good in their photos and capture some breathtaking shots, HUAWEI Y9s will be a must-have. It comes with a true 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple AI Camera setup at the back that lets you take Ultra Wide Angle photos. The Night Mode is also a killer feature. Not only that, but the 16MP pop-up front AI camera that debuted on the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 appears on it as well – but only better. It lets you take dazzling selfies and bokeh shots, making you look your best!

Large Storage and Powerful Hardware

With more photos and videos to shoot and watch comes the need for larger storage and faster performance. The HUAWEI Y9s keeps you covered in that domain with a massive 128GB storage (expandable to 512GB separately) and 6GB RAM. The entertainment doesn’t stop with the large 4,000 mAh battery that runs for around 1-2 days with the power-efficient with the Kirin 710F.

A Glass Body Design to Make You Shine

The HUAWEI Y9s is meticulously crafted with 21 Levels Glass Craft* - offering the real bang for your buck with a 3D Arc Design. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner makes accessing your phone convenient, super fast and secure.

With such amazing features, the HUAWEI Y9s is quite a tease. Pre-orders for the smartphone will open in a week’s time while people can keep their anticipation running!!!

Huawei Y9s 2019 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 42,999. Huawei Y9s 2019 Expected to be launched on Nov 27, 2019. This is 6 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Huawei which is available in Midnight Black, Breathing Crystal colours.