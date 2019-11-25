Cricket commentator Zainab Abbas ties the knot

04:12 PM | 25 Nov, 2019
Cricket commentator Zainab Abbas ties the knot
Share

LAHORE- Fall's here, which means that your Instagram feed has probably turned into a never-ending list of celebrity weddings and engagements over the past few months. One celeb after the other is eager to tie the knot and the recent one to join the wedding bandwagon is sports journalist Zainab Abbas .

The sports commentator had her nikkah with Hamza Kardar in Lahore in a beautiful day ceremony with close family.

The host uploaded pictures of her bride self donning an elegant white ensemble with golden embellishments.  Abbas went for a natural glam look for her big day and was dolled up by none other than the makeup mastero - Zara Gul.

She captioned her post, “Thank you Zara Gul for the beautiful makeover on my nikkah – one event down, three more to go.” 

Totes adorbs!

The bride looked radiant as ever on her dholki.

The gorgeous bride also posed for a picture with Nargis Amir, the wife of cricketer Muhammad Amir.

Oh larki aankh maaray! 

View this post on Instagram

Some looks are just timeless 💛

A post shared by ZARA GUL Makeup Studio|Salon (@zaragul.official) on

Sending lots of prayers and good wishes to this newlywed couple.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr