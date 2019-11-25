Cricket commentator Zainab Abbas ties the knot

LAHORE- Fall's here, which means that your Instagram feed has probably turned into a never-ending list of celebrity weddings and engagements over the past few months. One celeb after the other is eager to tie the knot and the recent one to join the wedding bandwagon is sports journalist Zainab Abbas .

The sports commentator had her nikkah with Hamza Kardar in Lahore in a beautiful day ceremony with close family.

The host uploaded pictures of her bride self donning an elegant white ensemble with golden embellishments. Abbas went for a natural glam look for her big day and was dolled up by none other than the makeup mastero - Zara Gul.

She captioned her post, “Thank you Zara Gul for the beautiful makeover on my nikkah – one event down, three more to go.”

Totes adorbs!

The bride looked radiant as ever on her dholki.

The gorgeous bride also posed for a picture with Nargis Amir, the wife of cricketer Muhammad Amir.

Oh larki aankh maaray!

Sending lots of prayers and good wishes to this newlywed couple.

