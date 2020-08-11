Sonu Nigam praises Hadiya Hashmi and 'Bol Hu'

Nescafé Basement has always discovered new talent and last year, young music prodigy, Hadiya Hashmi rose to fame with the song ‘Bol Hu.’

The young singing sensation, along with Soch the band, delivered a powerful performance and people couldn’t stop praising Hadiya’s mesmerising vocals.

Recently, Indian singer and composer, Sonu Nigam posted an IGTV video on his official Instagram account praising the song ‘Bol Hu.’

Nigam starts off by saying, “Been a while since I've heard something good. Jaaved Jaafri sent this song to me. I've heard it before but really listened to it for the first time today. Even in today's age, songs that can get one extremely emotional can be composed.”

In the end, holding back his tears, the singer adds, “I never thought it would be possible anymore but it has happened. God bless little Hadia, God bless Soch the band.”

From an artist to an artist. Dil se. Thank you Sonu Nigam from me and my team of artists. Your reaction has made a difference. A difference that will matter. #NescafeBasement #BolHu #Soch #HadiaHashmi Posted by Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan - Xulfi on Monday, August 10, 2020

Xulfi, the producer of Nescafe Basement, thanked Nigam in a video message he posted on Facebook. "I just saw Sonu Nigam's video on Bol Hu and I thought it only made sense that I express my gratitude in a similar manner," he said. "I don't only have one thing to thank him for, there are multiple things. The first thing I would want to thank him for is the way his reaction must have elated the spirits of Adnan, Rabi and Hadia. There's no comparison to that. They would want to work even more seriously towards their dreams. God has given you a gift; do not let it go to waste."

"Another thing I really want to appreciate is the honest reaction from Sonu. We hardly see this sort of response anymore. He made the video while listening to the song. He gave such a beautiful message. The way he felt, how the song touched his heart and his soul, he explained it to all of us. This is how an artist reacts to music. The gratification I felt after Sonu's reaction is unexplainable, “ added the Dhadhak Jia crooner.

“Thank you, Sonu Nigam! You did an important task with an imperative message that people should not stop pursuing their dreams and should not forget that they have been blessed with a gift. I was not expecting it all. You have made us, made millions happy with your video," Xulfi continued. "Thank you so much! We all respect you from the core of our hearts and our souls. You have given us so many memories, the way you share the meanings behind the lyrics, the melodies you have sung... there are so many examples of the same. And when someone like you praises our work, it's an honour."

Soch also thanked Nigam for his compliments. "We have grown up following you and listening to your music so it’s like a dream come true for us. Thank you, Sonu Sir! It is always gratifying and nice to hear something heartfelt like this from a fellow artist across the border."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!