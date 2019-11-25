AIOU postgraduate exams semester spring-2019 begin today

ISLAMABAD - Final exams of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) postgraduate programs for the semester Spring, 2019 will start today (Monday) simultaneously around the country.

According to an announcement here, the exams will continue till January 10.

The programs include MSc, MBA, B.Ed, M.Ed, M.Com and postgraduate diploma.

The University has set up around 750 centres at various parts of the country to facilitate the students, attempting the exam close to their residence or workplace.

Roll Number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address.

All possible efforts have been made to hold the exams in a transparent and fair manner.

Special teams are set up to supervise and monitor the exam process.