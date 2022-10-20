Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming together goes viral

06:33 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming together goes viral
Pakistani heartthrobs Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan are stealing hearts with their recent viral video where the duo can be spotted jamming together.

In a video posted by Maida Azmat, Mikaal was spotted playing guitar while the Janaan actor joined him.

In the viral clip, the Shehr E Zaat actor entertains the audience with his melodious voice while the Badshah Begum actor also sang with multiple friends surrounding them.

On the work front, Mikaal Zulfiqar has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Fraud co-starring Saba Qamar and  Ahsan Khan in lead roles.

