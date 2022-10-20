Cricket fanatic Momin Saqib shares countdown to Pak-India match

If there is anyone ecstatic about the T20 World Cup match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, it can be none other than Pakistani YouTuber turned actor Momin Saqib.

Counting 432,000 seconds, 10 hours and 5 days before the cricket match begins, Saqib has been found in his usual utter excitement, a cricket fanatic force that many would reckon.

The cricket match is scheduled to be played between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia on October 23. The Dum Mastam actor suggested the cricket fanatics from both countries to bring in all sorts of utensils to the stadium lest the match is halted due to rainfall, as forecast already.

The Hasna Mana Hai star also added the events that happened before the match including the Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam's birthday to which the Australian cricket player Aaron Finch brought a cake.

The Raqs-e-Bismil starlet was all cheery while talking about Rohit-Babar's famous photoshoot that showcased love and support from both teams' players.

Saqib captioned the post, "The countdown to the most thrilling encounter has begun!! 5 days to go till 2 of Asia’s cricketing giants meet in Melbourne. Aandhi aye ya toofan, match nahi rukega. Brace yourselves for raining boundaries and wickets at a packed stadium. Babar, Virat, Rizwan aur Rohit ke jalwon ke liye ready ho?! Mark the historic date: 23RD OCTOBER 2022 - PAKISTAN VS INDIA. Stay tuned for all the action and my T20 World Cup madness!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

On the work front, Saqib is an emerging actor who already bagged roles in Dum Mastam (2022), Raqs-e-Bismil (2020) and Hasna Mana Hai (2022).