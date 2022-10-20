FIA arrests man for ‘threatening to kill’ Maryam Nawaz
FAISALABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested a man for threatening to kill PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.
The suspect, according to FIA cybercrime wing, had issued the threat during the PTI election campaign for NA-108 by-polls in Faisalabad.
The suspect was arrested from Sitara Colony, a week after a case was registered against him by the cybercrime wing.
A viral video showed that PTI leader Qasim Suri was present when the man was hurling threats at the PML-N leadership.
Last week, the PML-N demanded an action against the man for allegedly threatening to kill Maryam Nawaz.
فیصل آباد ضمنی الیکشن میں“مریم نواز کو قتل کرنے کی دھمکی”— Tallal Chaudry (@TallalPMLN) October 13, 2022
اسکی ذمہ داری عمران خان پر ہے جو خود فیصل آباد NA108 سے امیدوار ہے۔شکست دیکھ کر اب دھمکیاں دی جا رہی ہیں
الیکشن کمیشن اور پولیس ایکشن لے ورنہ اپنی قیادت کی حفاظت کے لئے ہر حد تک جا سکتے ہیں@ECP_Pakistan@OfficialDPRPP pic.twitter.com/bu0IwOQHvy
PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry also shared the video on Twitter wherein the man can be heard saying that he will not spare Maryam Nawaz if Imran Khan is illegally arrested.
As he was hurling the threats, Suri did not stop him while the other PTI supporters can be seen cheering him in the video.
Tallal Chaudhry had pinned blames on Imran Khan for the threats. He asked police and Election Commission of Pakistan to take action, otherwise “we will go to any extend to protect our leadership”.
