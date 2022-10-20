FIA arrests man for ‘threatening to kill’ Maryam Nawaz

07:41 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
FIA arrests man for 'threatening to kill' Maryam Nawaz
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
FAISALABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested a man for threatening to kill PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The suspect, according to FIA cybercrime wing, had issued the threat during the PTI election campaign for NA-108 by-polls in Faisalabad.

The suspect was arrested from Sitara Colony, a week after a case was registered against him by the cybercrime wing.

A viral video showed that PTI leader Qasim Suri was present when the man was hurling threats at the PML-N leadership.

Last week, the PML-N demanded an action against the man for allegedly threatening to kill Maryam Nawaz.

PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry also shared the video on Twitter wherein the man can be heard saying that he will not spare Maryam Nawaz if Imran Khan is illegally arrested.

As he was hurling the threats, Suri did not stop him while the other PTI supporters can be seen cheering him in the video.

Tallal Chaudhry had pinned blames on Imran Khan for the threats. He asked police and Election Commission of Pakistan to take action, otherwise “we will go to any extend to protect our leadership”.

