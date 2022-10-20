T20 World Cup – Mendis shines as Sri Lanka qualify for Super 12 phase
Kusal Mendis displayed stunning batting performance, helping Sri Lanka to beat the Netherlands by 16 runs in a must-win match of the T20 World Cup at Kardinia Park in Australia.
With the latest victory, the Island nation has secured their berth in the Super 12 phase.
Mendi’s 79 off 44 balls innings helped Sri Lanka set a strong target of 163 runs for the Dutch, who could make 146 in 20 overs in the run chase.
It was slow going at first for Sri Lanka in their crucial clash, with the Netherlands' underrated bowling line-up restricting the Asian side to just 60 runs from the first 10 overs.
But Mendis and Charith Asalanka (31) pressed the accelerator from that point on as Sri Lanka upped the run rate to set the Netherlands a difficult run chase.
The Dutch lost their first three wickets for just 47 runs and then kept losing more at regular intervals. But opening batter Max O'Dowd hung around and tried his best to get Netherlands as close to the target as possible.
O'Dowd remained unbeaten on 71 from 53 deliveries, an innings consisting of six fours and three sixes, as Netherlands reached 146/9 in their full quota of overs.
Netherlands' chances of qualification to the Super 12 will now depend on the result of the match between Namibia and UAE. Only a UAE win can help them in qualifying for the next stage.
