Mawra Hocane launches her own YouTube channel
Web Desk
07:45 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mawra Hocane launches her own YouTube channel
Source: Mawra Hocane (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Mawra Hocane has won thousands of hearts and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent. She made her acting debut in 2011 and continues garnering praise.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, the Qissa Meherbano Ka actress has launched her Youtube channel. For Hocane’s first video, Mawra shared  30 profound things about herself in a video on Wednesday. Needless to say, it seems the channel is going exploring several niches. 

The Sabaat actor recently celebrated her 30th birthday and decided to use a significant number to introduce herself in her first video on her channel M Live. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by U X M (@uxmofficial)

Moreover, Hocane discussed a wide range of topics such as her first fan moment, her unfulfilled wish, her obsession with shoes and her love for cricket.

In end, Mawra revealed her some of her upcoming content ideas as well, saying she will talk about her skincare routine and her yoga practices.

Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming ... 05:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir and heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan are stealing hearts with their recent viral video where ...

More From This Category
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha ...
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan's video of ...
06:33 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Butt wins hearts ...
05:21 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Sargun Mehta is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas
05:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate in ...
04:26 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s jets off ...
04:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha Shafi's passport
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr