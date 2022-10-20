Mawra Hocane launches her own YouTube channel
Share
Lollywood diva Mawra Hocane has won thousands of hearts and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent. She made her acting debut in 2011 and continues garnering praise.
Jumping onto the bandwagon, the Qissa Meherbano Ka actress has launched her Youtube channel. For Hocane’s first video, Mawra shared 30 profound things about herself in a video on Wednesday. Needless to say, it seems the channel is going exploring several niches.
The Sabaat actor recently celebrated her 30th birthday and decided to use a significant number to introduce herself in her first video on her channel M Live.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, Hocane discussed a wide range of topics such as her first fan moment, her unfulfilled wish, her obsession with shoes and her love for cricket.
In end, Mawra revealed her some of her upcoming content ideas as well, saying she will talk about her skincare routine and her yoga practices.
Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming ... 05:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir and heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan are stealing hearts with their recent viral video where ...
-
-
- FIA arrests man for ‘threatening to kill’ Maryam Nawaz07:41 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- T20 World Cup – Mendis shines as Sri Lanka qualify for Super 12 ...07:12 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- In a first, Lahore Zoo to test DNA of big cats to optimize breeding06:51 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
-
- Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming together goes ...06:33 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Butt wins hearts with latest video05:21 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022