Mawra Hocane launches her own YouTube channel

Lollywood diva Mawra Hocane has won thousands of hearts and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent. She made her acting debut in 2011 and continues garnering praise.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, the Qissa Meherbano Ka actress has launched her Youtube channel. For Hocane’s first video, Mawra shared 30 profound things about herself in a video on Wednesday. Needless to say, it seems the channel is going exploring several niches.

The Sabaat actor recently celebrated her 30th birthday and decided to use a significant number to introduce herself in her first video on her channel M Live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U X M (@uxmofficial)

Moreover, Hocane discussed a wide range of topics such as her first fan moment, her unfulfilled wish, her obsession with shoes and her love for cricket.

In end, Mawra revealed her some of her upcoming content ideas as well, saying she will talk about her skincare routine and her yoga practices.