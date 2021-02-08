#K2WinterSummit2021 – Pakistani celebs hope for safe return of Ali Sadpara, fellow climbers
Web Desk
05:56 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
#K2WinterSummit2021 – Pakistani celebs hope for safe return of Ali Sadpara, fellow climbers
The search and rescue operation of the renowned Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with climbers Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr has entered the third day, with everyone hoping for a miracle.

Pakistani celebrities have also jumped on the bandwagon; coming on the forefront, as they send prayers on their social media handles for Ali Sadpara and his safe return.

Armeena Rana Khan shared a link to a documentary about K2 and its hurdles, as she tweeted: "The Pakistani porter is paid 700 rupees per “stage” (there are at least 10). He has up to 45 kgs on his back, wearing inadequate clothing, broken sandals/no socks on rock and ICE. If there is something you are going to watch tonight.”

Mehwish Hayat also prayed for Sadpara's safe return: "Tonight our thoughts are with the intrepid climbers, Muhammed Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland & MP Mohr from Chile who remain missing on K2. Let’s all pray for the safe return of these brave men." 

Mansha Pasha tweeted, "Ali sadpara may not return. But we can honor his memory by supporting, highlighting the achivements of all athletes in Pakistan, not just cricketers. Let us not wait for them to leave us to realise their worth. Still praying for a miracle. May he return safely."

Bushra Iqbal said, "Waiting for your safe return, may Allah protect you all aameen.  #K2WinterExpedition #K2winter #alisadpara #k2winterexpedition2021"

Singer Fakhr e Alam wrote, "Tonight Pakistan, Iceland & Chile share the same grief. The world of adventure sports tests human limits. Sometimes man conquers once in a while nature humbles man. Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, Juan Pablo Mohr you are all in our thoughts. Tonight three nations are your family."

Pakistanis have joined hands and are praying for a miracle.

