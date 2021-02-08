Daughter Mehrunnisa out of danger after road accident, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said that his daughter, who suffered a serious injury to the head in a road accident, is out of danger.

Mehrunnisa Safdar, the eldest daughter of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar, met the accident a day earlier and suffered injuries.

She was then immediately rushed to the hospital where the surgery was performed.

Thank you every one for your prayers and good wishes. My daughter is severely injured with a bad head injury but Alhamdolillahi Rabb-Al-Aalameen, she is out of danger. Allah bless you all 🙏🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 8, 2021

"Thank you every one for your prayers and good wishes. My daughter is severely injured with a bad head injury but Alhamdolillahi Rabb-Al-Aalameen, she is out of danger. Allah bless you all," Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet on Monday.